210726-N-AZ866-0045 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 26, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Devon Bird, Public Works Department, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, paints a concrete wall on the installation, July 26, 2021. Bird, a native of Sequim, Wash., has been in the Navy for three years and six months and at NSA Souda Bay for six month. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 07:09 Photo ID: 6749614 VIRIN: 210726-N-AZ866-0045 Resolution: 4487x6634 Size: 2.41 MB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees Paint at NSA Souda Bay, Greece [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.