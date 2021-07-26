Seabees Paint at NSA Souda Bay, Greece

210726-N-AZ866-0152 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 26, 2021) Builder Constructionman Dylan Bombarda, Public Works Department, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, paints a concrete wall at NSA Souda Bay, Greece, July 26, 2021. Bombarda, a native of Las Vegas, has been in the Navy for nine months and at NSA Souda Bay for three months. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

