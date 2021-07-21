USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

CORAL SEA (July 21, 2021) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transits the Coral Sea during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Talisman Sabre 21, the ninth iteration and conducted since 2005, occurs biennially across Northern Australia. Australian, U.S. and other multinational partner forces use Talisman Sabre to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

