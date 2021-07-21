Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 10]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    CORAL SEA

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 21, 2021) Three F-35B Lightning fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit fly in formation above the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Talisman Sabre 21, the ninth iteration and conducted since 2005, occurs biennially across Northern Australia. Australian, U.S. and other multinational partner forces use Talisman Sabre to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sunset
    Capability
    USSAmerica
    FlightOperations
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    TalismanSabre21

