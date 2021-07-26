Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride and Diversity 2021 T-Shirt Design

    Pride and Diversity 2021 T-Shirt Design

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    (Front) “Pride in Diversity” is displayed with through two contrasting fonts accompanied by a ribbon and banners. (Back) A muscular Spartan sports a black t-shirt as a multicolored skin-tone emanates from his helmet. This design, created in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, was created to support the Pride and Diversity event that took place on 5 June, 2021 on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 05:22
    Photo ID: 6749537
    VIRIN: 210726-F-IK699-1001
    Resolution: 6000x6000
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride and Diversity 2021 T-Shirt Design, by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    (Front) “Pride in Diversity” is displayed with through two contrasting fonts accompanied by a ribbon

    created in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

    was created to support the Pride and Diversity event that took place on 5 June

    2021 on Incirlik Air Base

    TAGS

    Pride
    Incirlik Air Base
    Graphic
    AFN Incirlik
    Diversity and Inclusion
    39 FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT