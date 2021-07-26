(Front) “Pride in Diversity” is displayed with through two contrasting fonts accompanied by a ribbon and banners. (Back) A muscular Spartan sports a black t-shirt as a multicolored skin-tone emanates from his helmet. This design, created in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, was created to support the Pride and Diversity event that took place on 5 June, 2021 on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 05:22 Photo ID: 6749537 VIRIN: 210726-F-IK699-1001 Resolution: 6000x6000 Size: 4.78 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride and Diversity 2021 T-Shirt Design, by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.