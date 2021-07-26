(Front) “Pride in Diversity” is displayed with through two contrasting fonts accompanied by a ribbon and banners. (Back) A muscular Spartan sports a black t-shirt as a multicolored skin-tone emanates from his helmet. This design, created in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, was created to support the Pride and Diversity event that took place on 5 June, 2021 on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 05:22
|Photo ID:
|6749537
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-IK699-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x6000
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride and Diversity 2021 T-Shirt Design, by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
