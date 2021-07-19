Airmen with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron test the water pump on one vehicle during routine training July 19th, 2021 at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The water pumps need to be tested daily to ensure proper function in the case of emergencies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 01:44 Photo ID: 6749389 VIRIN: 210719-F-XI966-035 Resolution: 7005x4816 Size: 2.99 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th Firefighters Cool for the Summer, by SSgt Brendan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.