Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane crews conduct small boat non-compliant vessel pursuit practice in the Caribbean Sea. Harriet Lane’s crew returned from a 72-day patrol performing counter-drug and migrant interdiction operations in support of the Coast Guard 7th District and Joint Interagency Task Force-South and in conjunction with a diverse array of US and foreign military assets to conduct vital training and perform its assigned law enforcement mission. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2021 23:57
|Photo ID:
|6749337
|VIRIN:
|210725-G-G0105-003
|Resolution:
|624x416
|Size:
|55.11 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Harriet Lane crewmembers interdict $16 million worth of illicit drugs, return home following 72-day Caribbean Sea patrol [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT