Faces of Forager 21

Q: What is your name, hometown, unit and MOS?

A: My name is Spc. Xiong Zheng, and I am from Brooklyn, New York. I am a nodal network systems operator (MOS-25N) with America’s First Corps.



Q: Talk about your duties during #ExForager21.

A: As a nodal network systems operator, my job is to provide NIPRNet and SIPRNet connections, utilizing devices such as the ground antenna transmit and receive (GATR) ball and the joint network node system.



Q: Why did you enlist in the Army?

A: I was always interested in information technology. When my recruiter showed me videos of these jobs, I was hooked. When he said this job was available, that sealed the deal.

