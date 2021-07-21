2-153rd Infantry Battalion Prepares for the Next Battle

When they aren’t engaged in fighting the enemy, the Soldiers of the 2-153rd Infantry Battalion spend time preparing for the next mission. Squads conduct After Action Reviews (AARs) to determine how they can do better, study sand tables, and rest.

The best squads are the ones that have strong bonds. This squad wanted to commemorate their journey in the Box with a group photo. Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La. July 21, 2021 (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Heather Peters)

