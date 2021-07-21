Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-153rd Infantry Battalion Prepares for the Next Battle [Image 6 of 7]

    2-153rd Infantry Battalion Prepares for the Next Battle

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Heather Peters 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    When they aren’t engaged in fighting the enemy, the Soldiers of the 2-153rd Infantry Battalion spend time preparing for the next mission. Squads conduct After Action Reviews (AARs) to determine how they can do better, study sand tables, and rest.
    Inside the Tactical Operations Center (TOC), the radio is manned 24 hours a day to make sure no transmission goes unheard. Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La. July 21, 2021 (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Heather Peters)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 11:27
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Army National Guard
    Arkansas Army National Guard
    ARARNG

