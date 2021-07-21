2-153rd Infantry Battalion Prepares for the Next Battle

When they aren’t engaged in fighting the enemy, the Soldiers of the 2-153rd Infantry Battalion spend time preparing for the next mission. Squads conduct After Action Reviews (AARs) to determine how they can do better, study sand tables, and rest.

Squad leaders study a sand table and discuss the possible avenues of approach for their next movement. Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La. July 21, 2021 (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Heather Peters)

