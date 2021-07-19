U.S. Special Operations Forces Medical Element completes training onboard MC-130J

A special operations independent duty medical technician assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron prepares medical equipment as part of an airborne casualty evacuation scenario during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 19, 2021. Special operations forces medical element personnel are trained in numerous forms of medical care and trauma response, which they can implement even aboard aircraft flying in austere environments. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

