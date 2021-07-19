Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Special Operations Forces Medical Element completes training onboard MC-130J [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. Special Operations Forces Medical Element completes training onboard MC-130J

    RAAF TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson 

    353rd Special Operations Group Public Affairs

    A pilot with 1st Special Operations Squadron goes through MC-130J Air Commando II pre-flight checks during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 19, 2021. U.S. special operations aircrew train extensively during dark hours to ensure they are prepared to respond to any contingency. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 22:52
    Photo ID: 6748894
    VIRIN: 210719-F-OD463-1002
    Resolution: 5395x3376
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: RAAF TINDAL, NT, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Special Operations Forces Medical Element completes training onboard MC-130J [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Special Operations Forces Medical Element completes training onboard MC-130J
    U.S. Special Operations Forces Medical Element completes training onboard MC-130J
    U.S. Special Operations Forces Medical Element completes training onboard MC-130J
    U.S. Special Operations Forces Medical Element completes training onboard MC-130J
    U.S. Special Operations Forces Medical Element completes training onboard MC-130J
    U.S. Special Operations Forces Medical Element completes training onboard MC-130J
    U.S. Special Operations Forces Medical Element completes training onboard MC-130J

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night Operations
    Northern Territory
    MC-130J Air Commando II
    Individual Duty Medical Technician
    Special Operations Forces Medical Element
    Talisman Sabre 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT