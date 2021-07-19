A pilot with 1st Special Operations Squadron goes through MC-130J Air Commando II pre-flight checks during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, July 19, 2021. U.S. special operations aircrew train extensively during dark hours to ensure they are prepared to respond to any contingency. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 22:52 Photo ID: 6748894 VIRIN: 210719-F-OD463-1002 Resolution: 5395x3376 Size: 7.82 MB Location: RAAF TINDAL, NT, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Special Operations Forces Medical Element completes training onboard MC-130J [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.