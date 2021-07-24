Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210724-N-UN585-1081 [Image 6 of 8]

    210724-N-UN585-1081

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 24, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Andrew Merklin, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Jonathan Salas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), participate in a “steel beach” picnic on the ship’s flight deck while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, July 24, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 14:42
    Photo ID: 6748739
    VIRIN: 210724-N-UN585-1081
    Resolution: 4333x2889
    Size: 524.59 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, 210724-N-UN585-1081 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    picnic
    steel beach picnic
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    USS Ross

