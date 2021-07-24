210724-N-UN585-1011

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) hold a “steel beach” picnic on the ship’s flight deck while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, July 24, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

