Talisman Sabre 21 Airfield Assault Training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christopher Isola, a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, provides security during a training scenario at Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Bowen, Queensland, Australia, July 24, 2021. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. Isola is a native of Long Island, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

