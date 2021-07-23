Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210723-N-UN585-3006 [Image 7 of 9]

    210723-N-UN585-3006

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 23, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, July 23, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 06:30
    Photo ID: 6748453
    VIRIN: 210723-N-UN585-3006
    Resolution: 1382x921
    Size: 370.28 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210723-N-UN585-3006 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210723-N-UN585-1010
    210723-N-UN585-1014
    210723-N-UN585-1015
    210723-N-UN585-1018
    210723-N-UN585-3002
    210723-N-UN585-3005
    210723-N-UN585-3006
    210723-N-UN585-3007
    210723-N-UN585-3008

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    live fire
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    5 inch gun
    USS Ross

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT