210723-N-UN585-1018

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 23, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun while underway in the Mediterranean Sea, July 23, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

