    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 completes battalion evaluation equipment program [Image 2 of 3]

    OKINAWA, AICHI, JAPAN

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210717-N-PG340-1024 OKINAWA, Japan (July 17, 2021) Senior Chief Construction Mechanic Clarence Boulais, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 placed a battalion evaluation equipment program (BEEP) sticker on a tactical vehicle replacement truck onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, July 23. During the BEEP turnover process, NMCB-5 takes ownership of the civil engineer support equipment. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detachment sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 completes battalion evaluation equipment program [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    Seabees
    NMCB-4
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    Indo-Pacific region

