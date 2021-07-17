Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 completes battalion evaluation equipment program

210717-N-PG340-1024 OKINAWA, Japan (July 17, 2021) Senior Chief Construction Mechanic Clarence Boulais, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 placed a battalion evaluation equipment program (BEEP) sticker on a tactical vehicle replacement truck onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, July 23. During the BEEP turnover process, NMCB-5 takes ownership of the civil engineer support equipment. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detachment sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

