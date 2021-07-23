Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Guam [Image 8 of 10]

    Bomber Task Force Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.23.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ryan Walsh 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing undergoes pre-flight inspections at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 23, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photos by 1st Lt Ryan Walsh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 02:32
    Photo ID: 6748344
    VIRIN: 210723-F-JC316-1003
    Resolution: 4078x5015
    Size: 934.71 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

