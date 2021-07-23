A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing undergoes pre-flight inspections at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 23, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photos by 1st Lt Ryan Walsh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 02:34 Photo ID: 6748340 VIRIN: 210723-F-JC316-1006 Resolution: 7478x5314 Size: 2.45 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Task Force Guam [Image 10 of 10], by 1st Lt. Ryan Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.