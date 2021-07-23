SECDEF travels to INDO-PACOM

Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to the press en route to Fairbanks, AK on July 23, 2021, the first stop in a seven-day trip to the Indo-Pacific AOR. Austin will visit Singapore, Hanoi, Vietnam and Manila, Philippines meeting with key leaders reaffirming defense relationships and conducting bilateral meetings with senior officials. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

Date Taken: 07.23.2021
Location: FAIRBANKS, US