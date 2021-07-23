Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF travels to INDO-PACOM

    SECDEF travels to INDO-PACOM

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to the press en route to Fairbanks, AK on July 23, 2021, the first stop in a seven-day trip to the Indo-Pacific AOR. Austin will visit Singapore, Hanoi, Vietnam and Manila, Philippines meeting with key leaders reaffirming defense relationships and conducting bilateral meetings with senior officials. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 00:43
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF travels to INDO-PACOM, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Austin
    Singapore
    SECDEF
    Vietnam
    Phiilippines

