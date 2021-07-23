Maj. James Fink climbs up a platform

Maj. James Fink, 94th Aerial Port Squadron in the 94th Airlift Wing, climbs up a platform on the water obstacle course in Burlington, Vermont as part of the team selection and training event for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition, July 19th. Ten service members from the U.S. Army and Air Force reserve components train in Vermont to prepare for the CIOR MILCOMP, an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

Date Taken: 07.23.2021
Location: BURLINGTON, VT, US