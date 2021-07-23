Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Shane Price swims over an obstacle [Image 10 of 12]

    Sgt. 1st Class Shane Price swims over an obstacle

    BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Shane Price, 108th Training Command, swims over an obstacle as part of the water obstacle course in Burlington, Vermont as part of the team selection and training event for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition, July 19th. Ten service members from the U.S. Army and Air Force reserve components train in Vermont to prepare for the CIOR MILCOMP, an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 22:57
    Photo ID: 6748298
    VIRIN: 210723-A-SZ193-623
    Resolution: 4982x3321
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Shane Price swims over an obstacle [Image 12 of 12], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint training
    air force reserve
    army reserve
    CIOR
    water obstacle course
    CIOR 21

