U.S. Reserve service members preparing for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition, pose for a picture at Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont as part of the team selection and training event, July 23th. Ten service members from the U.S. Army and Air Force reserve components train in Vermont to prepare for the CIOR MILCOMP, an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

