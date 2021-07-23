1st Lt. Joshua Moeller, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), climbs an obstacle at Camp Johnson, Vermont as part of the team selection and training event for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers military competition, July 23th. Ten service members from the U.S. Army and Air Force reserve components train in Vermont to prepare for the CIOR MILCOMP, an annual competition among NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 22:56 Photo ID: 6748292 VIRIN: 210723-A-SZ193-442 Resolution: 3066x4252 Size: 860.16 KB Location: CAMP JOHNSON, VT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Lt. Joshua Moeller climbs an obstacle [Image 12 of 12], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.