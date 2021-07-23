Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Engineers

    Combat Engineers

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Combat Engineers assigned to Regimental Engineer Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, blasted through barriers during urban breaching training at Fort Hood, Texas. Army Engineers are experts in mobility, counter-mobility, engineering, and survival. (Photo by U.S. Army, Staff Sgt. Arturo Guzman)

    VIRIN: 210723-A-PH391-908
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Engineers, by SGT Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

