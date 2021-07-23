Combat Engineers assigned to Regimental Engineer Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, blasted through barriers during urban breaching training at Fort Hood, Texas. Army Engineers are experts in mobility, counter-mobility, engineering, and survival. (Photo by U.S. Army, Staff Sgt. Arturo Guzman)
|07.23.2021
|07.23.2021 20:03
|6748099
|210723-A-PH391-908
|6720x4480
|15.2 MB
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|3
|1
