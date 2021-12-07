Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA2 Tyrell Dugre reenlistment ceremony [Image 16 of 16]

    MA2 Tyrell Dugre reenlistment ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (July 12, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Tyrell Dugre, right, poses with his family following his reenlistment in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 15:39
    Photo ID: 6747743
    VIRIN: 210712-N-SN884-1016
    Resolution: 5596x3723
    Size: 10.81 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Reenlistment
    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard

