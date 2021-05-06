Master Sgt. Jeremy Dean, an advanced recruiter with the Nebraska National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters Recruiting and Retention Office, was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for lifesaving actions, April 10, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Dean has saved the life of two heart attack victims.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jamie Titus)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 14:27
|Photo ID:
|6747618
|VIRIN:
|210605-Z-SP306-2018
|Resolution:
|2325x3488
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Every Second Counts: Nebraska Air Gaurdsman Saves a Life [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jamie Titus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Every Second Counts: Nebraska Air Guardsman Saves a Life
LEAVE A COMMENT