An Army National Guard Soldier pushes through physically and mentally during the ruck march event of the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Arizona, July 22, 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year (US Army photo by Sgt. Mykaela Martin).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 13:55 Photo ID: 6747592 VIRIN: 210722-A-UE246-769 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 1.7 MB Location: CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.