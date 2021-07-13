Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNS contractors remove radars [Image 1 of 2]

    NNS contractors remove radars

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Pittman 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newport News Shipbuilding contractors use a crane to remove the SPS-49 radar, aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, July 13, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas R. Pittman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 11:25
    Photo ID: 6747269
    VIRIN: 210713-N-IK880-0002
    Resolution: 3266x4572
    Size: 966.24 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNS contractors remove radars [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Thomas Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NNS contractors remove radars
    NNS contractors remove radars

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    NNS
    radars

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT