Col. Varman Chhoeung, center, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, and Glenn Beal, a quality assurance inspector with the PoM Transportation Office, greet Air Force Lt. Col. Jen Whetstone, who is moving to Japan with her family, as movers pack up her household goods in Pebble Beach, Calif., July 16. Chhoeung accompanied Beal to speak with service members and their families and ensure their permanent-change-of-station moves are going well.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 11:28
|Photo ID:
|6747252
|VIRIN:
|210723-A-IT218-004
|Resolution:
|5904x3760
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidio of Monterey monitors household goods shipments, provides information [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey monitors household goods shipments, provides information
LEAVE A COMMENT