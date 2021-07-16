Col. Varman Chhoeung, center, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, and Glenn Beal, a quality assurance inspector with the PoM Transportation Office, greet Air Force Lt. Col. Jen Whetstone, who is moving to Japan with her family, as movers pack up her household goods in Pebble Beach, Calif., July 16. Chhoeung accompanied Beal to speak with service members and their families and ensure their permanent-change-of-station moves are going well.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 11:28 Photo ID: 6747252 VIRIN: 210723-A-IT218-004 Resolution: 5904x3760 Size: 5.48 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presidio of Monterey monitors household goods shipments, provides information [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.