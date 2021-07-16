Presidio of Monterey monitors household goods shipments, provides information

Col. Varman Chhoeung, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, speaks with Zane Whetstone, who is moving to Japan with his family, as movers pack up his household goods in Pebble Beach, Calif., July 16. Chhoeung accompanied a quality assurance inspector with the PoM Transportation Office to speak with service members and their families and ensure their permanent-change-of-station moves are going well.

