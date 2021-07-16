Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidio of Monterey monitors household goods shipments, provides information [Image 1 of 4]

    Presidio of Monterey monitors household goods shipments, provides information

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Col. Varman Chhoeung, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, speaks with Zane Whetstone, who is moving to Japan with his family, as movers pack up his household goods in Pebble Beach, Calif., July 16. Chhoeung accompanied a quality assurance inspector with the PoM Transportation Office to speak with service members and their families and ensure their permanent-change-of-station moves are going well.

