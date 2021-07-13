Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA director visits Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, meets with employees and customers

    DLA director visits Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, meets with employees and customers

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Leon Moore 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency at Cherry Point Navy Cmdr. Isaac May, 1st row left, poses for a photo with DLA employees and DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic, 1st row right, during her July 13, 2021 visit to Fleet Readiness Center East, Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, North Carolina.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 11:20
    Photo ID: 6747248
    VIRIN: 210713-D-D0441-1002
    Resolution: 5095x3396
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA director visits Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, meets with employees and customers, by Leon Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    Fleet Readiness Center East
    DLA Aviation
    DLA Aviation at Cherry Point
    DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT