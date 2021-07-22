U.S. Soldiers with Cobra Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment conduct a fire mission with a M777 Howitzer during a live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 09:53
|Photo ID:
|6747141
|VIRIN:
|210722-A-HE359-0040
|Resolution:
|5789x3860
|Size:
|17.75 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 2CR, Field Artillery Squadron live fire exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
