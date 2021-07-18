CDRE Greg Baker Visit to USS New Orleans 2021

210718-N-XB010-1048 CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021) A MV-22B Osprey aircraft carrying Capt. Greg Baker, Commodore, Amphibious Squadron 11, and Col. Michael R. Nakonieczny, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), departs the USS New Orleans (LPD 18) flight deck. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

