    CDRE Greg Baker Visit to USS New Orleans 2021 [Image 16 of 23]

    CDRE Greg Baker Visit to USS New Orleans 2021

    CORAL SEA

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    210718-N-XB010-1037 CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021) Capt. Greg Baker, Commodore, Amphibious Squadron 11, addresses USS New Orleans (LPD 18) on the 1MC on the bridge. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 06:29
    Location: CORAL SEA
    us 7th fleet
    ctf 76
    uss new orleans
    "lpd 18
    31st marine"
    2021

