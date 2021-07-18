210718-N-XB010-1027 CORAL SEA (July 18, 2021) Leaders from the America Expeditionary Strike Group, including Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of USS New Orleans, left, Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka, executive officer of New Orleans, second from left, Col. Michael R. Nakonieczny, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), third from left, and Capt. Greg Baker, Commodore, Amphibious Squadron 11, second from right, meet in the New Orleans Commanding Officer’s cabin. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 06:29 Photo ID: 6746984 VIRIN: 210718-N-XB010-1027 This work, CDRE Greg Baker Visit to USS New Orleans 2021 [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Desmond Parks