JEA Beach Clean-up

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 23, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Derrick L. Jefferson, assigned to the navy munitions command unit East Asia division Diego Garcia, along with Air Traffic Controller Airman Treyvon D. Dunlap, assigned to the air operation department on Diego Garcia, participate in a beach clean-up held by the Junior Enlisted Association July 23, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

