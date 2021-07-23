DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 23, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Koby R. Linton, assigned to the security department on Diego Garcia, participates in a beach clean-up held by the Junior Enlisted Association July 23, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 05:18 Photo ID: 6746910 VIRIN: 210723-N-US228-1015 Resolution: 5030x4024 Size: 12.29 MB Location: FPO, AP, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JEA Beach Clean-up [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.