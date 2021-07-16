Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDDAC Bavaria's Best Medic Competition 2021 [Image 6 of 14]

    MEDDAC Bavaria's Best Medic Competition 2021

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    German soldiers participate in Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) Bavaria’s Best Medic Competition in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 16, 2021. U.S, German, and Polish troops put their soldiering and lifesaving skills to the test in multiple medical based scenarios throughout the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

