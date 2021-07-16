German soldiers participate in Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) Bavaria’s Best Medic Competition in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 16, 2021. U.S, German, and Polish troops put their soldiering and lifesaving skills to the test in multiple medical based scenarios throughout the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 03:33 Photo ID: 6746849 VIRIN: 210716-A-DT978-0042 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.33 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDDAC Bavaria's Best Medic Competition 2021 [Image 14 of 14], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.