    HSC 28 Conducts Flight Operations With USS Mt. Whitney at NSA Naples, Detachment Gaeta [Image 13 of 14]

    HSC 28 Conducts Flight Operations With USS Mt. Whitney at NSA Naples, Detachment Gaeta

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    U.S. Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class David Estrada, from Corpus Cristi, Texas, assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, monitors flight activity during flight operations aboard an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, July 8, 2021). NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brianna K. Green)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2017
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 03:39
    Photo ID: 6746836
    VIRIN: 210716-N-HB733-0172
    Resolution: 6403x4269
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 28 Conducts Flight Operations With USS Mt. Whitney at NSA Naples, Detachment Gaeta [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    Gaeta
    HSC 28

