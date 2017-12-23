HSC 28 Conducts Flight Operations With USS Mt. Whitney at NSA Naples, Detachment Gaeta

U.S. Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class David Estrada, from Corpus Cristi, Texas, assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, monitors flight activity during flight operations aboard an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, July 8, 2021). NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brianna K. Green)

