    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210723-N-GR586-1034

    MISAWA, Japan (July 23, 2021) – A UH-1Y Venom, assigned to the “Vipers” of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, prepares to launch at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. HMLA-169 was at NAF Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and is now returning to Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 01:54
    VIRIN: 210723-N-GR586-1034
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-169 Departs NAF Misawa [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-1Y Venom

    Vipers
    HMLA-169
    UH-1Y
    Venom
    NAFM

