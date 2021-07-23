HMLA-169 Departs NAF Misawa

210723-N-GR586-1034
MISAWA, Japan (July 23, 2021) – A UH-1Y Venom, assigned to the “Vipers” of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, prepares to launch at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. HMLA-169 was at NAF Misawa to conduct Tilt Rotor/Rotary Wing (TR-RW) training exercises and is now returning to Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)
