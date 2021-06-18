Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Signal Brigade M4 Range Training [Image 2 of 5]

    1st Signal Brigade M4 Range Training

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Close 

    1st Signal Brigade

    1st Signal Brigade soldiers are engaging targets during M4 Range Training on June 18, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 01:54
    Photo ID: 6746775
    VIRIN: 210618-A-UB914-0012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Signal Brigade M4 Range Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Steven Close, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Signal Brigade M4 Range Training
    1st Signal Brigade M4 Range Training
    1st Signal Brigade M4 Range Training
    1st Signal Brigade M4 Range Training
    1st Signal Brigade M4 Range Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stToCommunicate #VoiceoftheRok #Range

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT