1st Signal Brigade soldiers are engaging targets during M4 Range Training on June 18, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 01:54
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
This work, 1st Signal Brigade M4 Range Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Steven Close, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
