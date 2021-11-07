National Best Warrior Competition 2021

Cpl. Dakoatah Miller, an infantryman with Headquarters and Headquarters Company with the 2-108th Infantry, Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard, clears a building with his squad in search of a high valued target and intellegence information at the Military Operations in Urban Terrain site during the mystery event at the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo Military Reservation, Arizona, July 22, 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year (US Army photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer).

Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 Location: CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, US