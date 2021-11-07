Spc. Alexander Gravely, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-201st Field Artillery Battalion, West Virginia Army National Guard, moves to clear a building at the Military Operations in Urban Terrain site during the mystery event at the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo Military Reservation, Arizona, July 22, 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year (US Army photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 22:39 Photo ID: 6746643 VIRIN: 210711-Z-AA430-081 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 5.9 MB Location: CAMP NAVAJO MILITARY RESERVATION, AZ, US Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.