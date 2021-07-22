Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Thank you,” Hokanson tells Guard members supporting wildfire fight

    LAVEVIEW, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, thanks National Guard members for their ongoing support to local, state and federal agencies fighting the Bootleg Fire, Lakeview, Oregon, July 22, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

